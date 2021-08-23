10:37
USD 84.64
EUR 98.82
RUB 1.14
English

Situation in Afghanistan: Leaders of CSTO countries to hold video meeting

Leaders of the CSTO countries will hold a video meeting on August 23 to «compare notes» against the backdrop of the situation in Afghanistan. The President of Russia Vladimir Putin said, opening a meeting with the leader of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. TASS reports.

«One of the most pressing issues now is the issue of security, especially in connection with the events that are developing in Afghanistan. On Monday, I hope, we will get together via a video conference in the framework of the CSTO to «compare notes,» the Russian leader said.

He reminded that there is still work to be done within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization «as planned» in mid-September.

The CSTO includes Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. The next summit of the organization will be held this year in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/204743/
views: 137
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov to take part in CSTO session on Afghanistan
Head of Russia criticizes placing Afghan refugees in Central Asia
Refugees from Afghanistan hold rally near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek
24 Kyrgyzstanis evacuated from Afghanistan
Refugees from Afghanistan hold rally at U.S. Embassy in Bishkek
USA ready to finance education of 150 Afghan students in Bishkek
Situation in Afghanistan: 14 more Kyrgyzstanis evacuated from Kabul
European Union recognizes Taliban victory in Afghanistan
Refugees from Afghanistan hold rally near UN building in Bishkek
Kyrgyz artist paints picture about situation in Afghanistan
Popular
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrives in Kyrgyzstan Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrives in Kyrgyzstan
ISIS recruiter detained in Kyrgyzstan ISIS recruiter detained in Kyrgyzstan
Member of international terrorist organization detained in Jalal-Abad Member of international terrorist organization detained in Jalal-Abad
Refugees from Afghanistan hold rally near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek Refugees from Afghanistan hold rally near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek
23 August, Monday
10:07
Sadyr Japarov to take part in CSTO session on Afghanistan Sadyr Japarov to take part in CSTO session on Afghanist...
10:02
IMF allocates $ 650 billion in aid to fight post-coronavirus crisis
09:50
Sadyr Japarov to present state awards to Olympic medalists today
09:44
Head of Russia criticizes placing Afghan refugees in Central Asia
09:31
Kyrgyzstani wins bronze medal at World Junior Wrestling Championship
21 August, Saturday
18:23
Sadyr Japarov visits garment factory in Dzheti-Oguz district
18:08
Almost 250 kilograms of drugs seized from illegal trafficking for two months
17:48
You are the one to blame? How girls in Kyrgyzstan endure harassment
14:01
Two adults and child killed in traffic accident in Ivanovka village