Situation in Afghanistan: Leaders of CSTO countries to hold video meeting

Leaders of the CSTO countries will hold a video meeting on August 23 to «compare notes» against the backdrop of the situation in Afghanistan. The President of Russia Vladimir Putin said, opening a meeting with the leader of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. TASS reports.

«One of the most pressing issues now is the issue of security, especially in connection with the events that are developing in Afghanistan. On Monday, I hope, we will get together via a video conference in the framework of the CSTO to «compare notes,» the Russian leader said.

He reminded that there is still work to be done within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization «as planned» in mid-September.

The CSTO includes Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. The next summit of the organization will be held this year in Tajikistan.