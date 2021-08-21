18:35
USD 84.64
EUR 98.82
RUB 1.14
English

Sadyr Japarov visits garment factory in Dzheti-Oguz district

A modern garment factory began operating in Dzheti-Oguz district, the products of which are exported to the markets of neighboring countries — Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Russia. Presidential press service reported.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov visited the factory that provides jobs for more than 300 local residents.

The company has been actively working in Kyrgyzstan since 2001 and produces women’s clothing, while almost all products are exported to foreign markets.

The head of state inspected the production facilities and asked about the working conditions of the workers. He noted that the country has conditions for the further development of the garment industry, which are important to support and make even more favorable.

State structures will continue to support entrepreneurship in order to improve the socio-economic situation at the local level and create new jobs.

Local residents also expressed their ideas and proposals for the improvement and development of the region as a whole, and entrepreneurs representing the light industry made a number of proposals and requests for support of this industry.
link: https://24.kg/english/204719/
views: 40
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov lays flowers at monuments to outstanding people of Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov lays flowers at monument to Zhusup Abdrakhmanov
Sadyr Japarov names most relevant areas of EAEU work
Sadyr Japarov goes on working trip to Issyk-Kul region
President Japarov closely monitors situation in Afghanistan
President Sadyr Japarov urges Kyrgyzstanis to get vaccinated
President receives Deputy Chairman of Security Council Taalatbek Masadykov
President Sadyr Japarov visits Altyn jewelry factory
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday
President Sadyr Japarov gets vaccinated against COVID-19
Popular
Refugees from Afghanistan hold rally near UN building in Bishkek Refugees from Afghanistan hold rally near UN building in Bishkek
Kumtor case: External management to be in effect until violations are eliminated Kumtor case: External management to be in effect until violations are eliminated
Kyrgyz diplomats hold talks with Taliban in Kabul Kyrgyz diplomats hold talks with Taliban in Kabul
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrives in Kyrgyzstan Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrives in Kyrgyzstan
21 August, Saturday
18:23
Sadyr Japarov visits garment factory in Dzheti-Oguz district Sadyr Japarov visits garment factory in Dzheti-Oguz dis...
18:08
Almost 250 kilograms of drugs seized from illegal trafficking for two months
17:48
You are the one to blame? How girls in Kyrgyzstan endure harassment
14:01
Two adults and child killed in traffic accident in Ivanovka village
13:56
Sadyr Japarov lays flowers at monuments to outstanding people of Kyrgyzstan