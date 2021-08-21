Sadyr Japarov visits garment factory in Dzheti-Oguz district

A modern garment factory began operating in Dzheti-Oguz district, the products of which are exported to the markets of neighboring countries — Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Russia. Presidential press service reported.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov visited the factory that provides jobs for more than 300 local residents.

The company has been actively working in Kyrgyzstan since 2001 and produces women’s clothing, while almost all products are exported to foreign markets.

The head of state inspected the production facilities and asked about the working conditions of the workers. He noted that the country has conditions for the further development of the garment industry, which are important to support and make even more favorable.

State structures will continue to support entrepreneurship in order to improve the socio-economic situation at the local level and create new jobs.

Local residents also expressed their ideas and proposals for the improvement and development of the region as a whole, and entrepreneurs representing the light industry made a number of proposals and requests for support of this industry.