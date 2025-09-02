10:24
New garment factory opened in Leninskoye village

The opening of a new garment factory of KG TEX LLC took place in Leninskoye village, Alamedin district in Chui region. The Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The enterprise is designed to produce up to 1 million units of products per year. At least 300 jobs have been created there, and the total investment amounted to 170 million soms.

Financing is provided by the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund and the company’s own resources.

The launch of the factory strengthens the production potential of the region, contributes to the development of the sewing industry, creation of new jobs and implementation of strategic tasks to support domestic production, the ministry noted.
link: https://24.kg/english/341841/
views: 104
