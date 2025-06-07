Garment industry contributes over 100 million soms to budget for 4 months

In January-April 2025, garment industry enterprises in Kyrgyzstan transferred 106.5 million soms in taxes to the budget. The Tax Service reported.

The industry has demonstrated a steady growth in tax revenues over the past years. Thus, in 2020, at least 58.5 million soms were transferred to the budget, in 2021 — 81.2 million, in 2022 — 120 million, and in 2023 — already 169 million.

In 2024, tax deductions increased 1.5 times compared to the previous year and reached 255.2 million soms.

The garment industry remains one of the most dynamically developing sectors of the Kyrgyz economy. It provides thousands of jobs and makes a significant contribution to the country’s budget.

According to tax authorities, the growth in these indicators is facilitated by government support measures, including tax breaks and a simplified tax regime for entrepreneurs working in this area.