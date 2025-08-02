21:35
Kyrgyz garment workers invited to Interfabric-2025. Autumn Exhibition

The Federal Corporation for the Development of Small and Medium-Sized Entrepreneurship of Russia is organizing meetings of entrepreneurs with companies of the textile and clothing industry of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan within the framework of the international exhibition of textile and light industry Interfabric-2025. Autumn. The website of the corporation says.

The meetings dedicated to the development of cooperation and expansion of business contacts will be held on August 26-28, 2025 at Crocus Expo. Participants will present their products and services, discuss market development issues, exchange experience and conclude profitable contracts.

Russian entrepreneurs will have an opportunity to find new suppliers of fabric, sewing services, as well as partners for the joint development of brands. More than 20 companies from Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan have confirmed their participation in the event, the statement says.

The event is being held as part of the implementation of the national project «Efficient and Competitive Economy» in order to facilitate the organization and expansion of sales markets for small and medium-sized enterprises, development of interregional and international cooperation and increasing the competitiveness of Russian manufacturers.
