10:57
Yakyn Inkar member recants his convictions in Karakol city

One of the active members of Yakyn Inkar extremist organization banned in Kyrgyzstan recanted his convictions in Karakol city. The Department of Internal Affairs of Issyk-Kul region reported.

Involvement of the resident of Karakol in Yakyn Inkar banned organization was established in the course of the ongoing measures to counter religious extremism.

He publicly admitted the erroneousness of his views and renounced further participation in the activities of the extremist movement, urging the public of the region not to succumb to the influence of the idea of ​​extremism.
