Refugees from Afghanistan hold rally near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek

Refugees from Afghanistan held one more rally near the U.S. Embassy in Bishkek. About 50 people gathered in front of the diplomatic mission.

The protesters continue to demand permission to enter the United States, Canada or Western European countries and issue of the necessary documents. According to the protesters, there are those among them, who have been living in Kyrgyzstan for the last 20 years without official status.

They held a rally at the embassy building yesterday. On August 18, protesters gathered near the UN building in Kyrgyzstan. They asked to either grant them citizenship of Kyrgyzstan, or to send them to another state.
link: https://24.kg/english/204639/
views: 131
