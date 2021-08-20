ISIS recruiter detained in Kyrgyzstan

Another ISIS recruiter has been identified in Kyrgyzstan.

According to the press center of the State Committee for National Security, the 27-year-old native of Batken region was detained on August 14.

«In 2016, he left for the zone of armed conflict in Syria to take part in it on the side of ISIS. Afterwards, he returned to Kyrgyzstan to recruit people into the ranks of terrorist groups and then send them to Syria and Afghanistan,» the statement says.

The arrested person was placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation is ongoing.