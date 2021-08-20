Ulukbek Maripov offers to hold Eurasian Ecological Forum in Issyk-Kul region

«It is important that measures to combat climate change do not become an instrument of unfair competition,» the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov said today at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in an expanded format.

According to him, the climate agenda now contains a global regulatory trend. This is especially true of the countries’ foreign trade policy. The Head of the Cabinet stressed that it is important to ensure that the fight against climate change does not contribute to the severing of existing production ties, but, on the contrary, to form new ones.

«In these difficult conditions, it became necessary to change the main focus on the development of new areas of integration cooperation. Our union, as the largest integration association in the Eurasian space, aims to ensure sustainable economic development of the member states and shares the UN Sustainable Development Goals. To date, an integral part of this development is the green economy, which focuses on seizing opportunities to simultaneously advance economic and environmental goals. It is a low-carbon, resource-saving and diversified economy, using inclusive approaches,» he said.

«In general, taking into account the fact that the climate agenda and issues of the «green» economy have become an integral part of the economic activity of almost all countries of the world, I propose to hold the Eurasian ecological and climate forum on climate change and green economy issues,» Ulukbek Maripov suggested.