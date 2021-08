Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko arrived in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The official was welcomed at the Issyk-Kul Airport with boorsoks and honey. Earlier, the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who was the first member of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council to arrive in Kyrgyzstan, also tasted the treat.

In addition to the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting, the Heads of Government of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union are scheduled to meet with the President Sadyr Japarov.