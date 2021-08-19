18:24
COVID-19: Vaccination centers to be opened at universities of Kyrgyzstan

COVID-19 vaccination centers will be opened at higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The Deputy Chairwoman of the Cabinet of Ministers Zhyldyz Bakashova held a regular meeting of the Republican Operational Headquarters.

Participants of the meeting discussed rehabilitation of patients who had been infected with COVID-19, and also considered the forecasts for the development of epidemiological situation in the country.

Zhyldyz Bakashova noted the importance of proper recovery of the body after infection with coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia and the need to organize post-coronavirus rehabilitation centers.

She instructed the Ministry of Health and Social Development to appoint the Republican Scientific Center for Pulmonology as the coordinating medical institution for rehabilitation of patients after COVID-19.

The Deputy Chairwoman of the Cabinet of Ministers also reminded of the need for accelerated vaccination of the population against coronavirus for a safe start of the new school year.

The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education were instructed to work out the issue of opening temporary vaccination centers for vaccination of the population against coronavirus infection on the territory of higher education institutions.

In turn, the State Border Service will tighten control over entry of foreign students into the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The plenipotentiary representatives of the president in the regions, the mayors of Bishkek and Osh were instructed to continue raids to identify violators of sanitary and epidemiological requirements.
