USA ready to finance education of 150 Afghan students in Bishkek

The Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev has met the U.S. Charge d’Affaires ad interim in the Kyrgyz Republic Alan Meltzer and the Deputy Chief of the U.S. Mission to the Kyrgyz Republic Sonata Coulter. The Foreign Ministry reported.

The parties discussed a wide range of topical issues on the bilateral agenda.

Minister Kazakbaev has expressed gratitude to the American side for the joint activities with the Kazakh side to safely evacuate 15 Kyrgyz citizens from Afghanistan. Minister has also expressed gratitude for the earlier evacuation of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic to a third country. The parties have noted the importance of finding opportunities for the joint evacuation of children and women who are citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic from Syria and Iraq.

The American side has positively noted the decision of the Kyrgyz side to provide student visas to the citizens of Afghanistan and announced the preliminary readiness of the United States at this stage to finance the education of up to 150 Afghan students at the American University of Central Asia in Bishkek.
