10:40
USD 84.60
EUR 99.15
RUB 1.15
English

Dyikan market officially opened in Bishkek

Dyikan market officially resumed its work after its return to state ownership. The national Kyrgyz Temir Zholu company reported.

Dyikan agricultural market is intended for wholesale and retail trade in agricultural products and food products. The market is a group of shipping containers and boxes that serve as a warehouse for storing goods. In addition, retail space is provided for trade and market activities, entry into its territory and trade from heavy and light vehicles.

«Sanitary control of the quality of agricultural products will be carried out by the relevant state services. Fire safety control, object security, garbage disposal and sanitary cleaning of the territory, water supply, power supply will be carried out by structural divisions and branches of the enterprise. Separate vehicle entrances are provided for the wholesale part of the market. Traffic movement is one-way along two driveways with exits towards Fuchik Street,» the company told.

«One-way traffic will help to avoid congestion and traffic jams in the market. Kyrgyz Temir Zholu will independently carry out activities for the provision of trade and market services by providing trading places, because the Dyikan market is on the balance sheet of the company,» Kyrgyz Temir Zholu concluded.
link: https://24.kg/english/204399/
views: 33
Print
Related
Dyikan market returned to state in Kyrgyzstan
New car market to open in Jalal-Abad in March
New auto market to open in Jalal-Abad
Dyikan-Pishpek trade and market complex resumes work in Bishkek
Balbak Tulobaev instructs to vaccinate sellers against influenza in bazaars
Orto-Sai market in Bishkek closed for disinfection until June 13
Orto-Sai market closed for disinfection in Bishkek
Director of market in Karakol city fined 200,000 soms
Large fire breaks out in Madina market in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan waits for investors, but frightens them off by criminal cases
Popular
Environmental activists picket near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek Environmental activists picket near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek
Mass influx of refugees from Afghanistan to Kyrgyzstan not expected Mass influx of refugees from Afghanistan to Kyrgyzstan not expected
Kumtor case: Bakyt Baketaev appeals to U.S. Ambassador Kumtor case: Bakyt Baketaev appeals to U.S. Ambassador
Kumtor case: Activists intend to continue picket near U.S. Embassy Kumtor case: Activists intend to continue picket near U.S. Embassy
19 August, Thursday
10:32
Dyikan market officially opened in Bishkek Dyikan market officially opened in Bishkek
10:16
Center of Korea Programme on International Agriculture opened in Bishkek
10:05
UNICEF donates healthcare supplies to Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan
09:43
EAEU distributes quotas for meat products and milk whey for 2022
09:29
German director makes film about ala kachuu
18 August, Wednesday
17:47
Almaz Mambetov nominated for post of mayor of Osh city
17:02
Kyrgyzstanis to have four days off in August
16:42
Mountain tourism bankruptcy: When service price increase does not help
15:48
Situation in Afghanistan: 14 more Kyrgyzstanis evacuated from Kabul