Dyikan market officially opened in Bishkek

Dyikan market officially resumed its work after its return to state ownership. The national Kyrgyz Temir Zholu company reported.

Dyikan agricultural market is intended for wholesale and retail trade in agricultural products and food products. The market is a group of shipping containers and boxes that serve as a warehouse for storing goods. In addition, retail space is provided for trade and market activities, entry into its territory and trade from heavy and light vehicles.

«Sanitary control of the quality of agricultural products will be carried out by the relevant state services. Fire safety control, object security, garbage disposal and sanitary cleaning of the territory, water supply, power supply will be carried out by structural divisions and branches of the enterprise. Separate vehicle entrances are provided for the wholesale part of the market. Traffic movement is one-way along two driveways with exits towards Fuchik Street,» the company told.

«One-way traffic will help to avoid congestion and traffic jams in the market. Kyrgyz Temir Zholu will independently carry out activities for the provision of trade and market services by providing trading places, because the Dyikan market is on the balance sheet of the company,» Kyrgyz Temir Zholu concluded.