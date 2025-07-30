Dialogue fails: Osh Mayor unable to convince Kelechek traders to relocate

Osh Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev met with traders from Kelechek market but failed to persuade them to relocate. The meeting was streamed live by T-Media.

The mayor stated that the traders are expected to move to a new municipal trade complex as early as tomorrow, with some being offered free commercial spaces.

According to Toktorbaev, Kelechek market contributes to traffic congestion in the city, prompting the decision to shut it down and repurpose the area into a residential district.

One businesswoman pointed out that about 1,800 traders work at the market, while only around 400 are being offered free stalls.

The traders expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that the mayor left the meeting after stating his position, without hearing their concerns. They appealed to President Sadyr Japarov for assistance in resolving the issue.

«Why did the mayor even come? He just said we have to move tomorrow and left,» one woman said.

Zhenishbek Toktorbaev has already held a similar meeting in May with traders opposing the relocation of Kelechek market.