16:35
USD 87.32
EUR 101.06
RUB 1.08
English

Dialogue fails: Osh Mayor unable to convince Kelechek traders to relocate

Osh Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev met with traders from Kelechek market but failed to persuade them to relocate. The meeting was streamed live by T-Media.

The mayor stated that the traders are expected to move to a new municipal trade complex as early as tomorrow, with some being offered free commercial spaces.

According to Toktorbaev, Kelechek market contributes to traffic congestion in the city, prompting the decision to shut it down and repurpose the area into a residential district.

One businesswoman pointed out that about 1,800 traders work at the market, while only around 400 are being offered free stalls.

The traders expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that the mayor left the meeting after stating his position, without hearing their concerns. They appealed to President Sadyr Japarov for assistance in resolving the issue.

«Why did the mayor even come? He just said we have to move tomorrow and left,» one woman said.

Zhenishbek Toktorbaev has already held a similar meeting in May with traders opposing the relocation of Kelechek market.
link: https://24.kg/english/337992/
views: 136
Print
Related
120 units of special equipment purchased for municipal enterprises of Osh city
Woman living in park for 20 years receives apartment from Osh Mayor
Street signs changed in Osh city after Lenin Street renaming
Main city gate in Osh now illuminated with vibrant night lights
Three more markets in Osh to be moved to new municipal bazaar
Osh City Hall unveils design of new recreational park
Mayor of Osh presents new apartment to one more large family
Social dormitory opened in Osh for people in difficult life situation
Bridge across Ak-Buura River commissioned in Osh city
Streets paved and bridge built in Ak-Tilek microdistrict in Osh city
Popular
Construction of solar power plant in Issyk-Kul: Investment agreement signed Construction of solar power plant in Issyk-Kul: Investment agreement signed
Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with the Kingdom of Eswatini Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with the Kingdom of Eswatini
Another earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan Another earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan
New logistics center of Kyrgyz Pochtasy OJSC being prepared for launch New logistics center of Kyrgyz Pochtasy OJSC being prepared for launch
30 July, Wednesday
16:07
Russia’s gasoline export ban not to affect fuel supplies to Kyrgyzstan Russia’s gasoline export ban not to affect fuel supplie...
15:57
National Statistical Committee to conduct survey on women well-being and safety
15:44
Three families with triplets receive keys to apartments in Osh city
15:32
Kyrgyzstan to hold Breastfeeding Week
15:07
Dialogue fails: Osh Mayor unable to convince Kelechek traders to relocate