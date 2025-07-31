14:32
Some Kelechek market vendors in Osh ready to relocate to new site — City Hall

A part of the vendors from Kelechek market in Osh city are ready to relocate to a new site. The press service of the Osh City Hall released a video featuring several tenants who stated that they had received trading spots at the new private Zhibek-Zholu market.

The relocation of Kelechek market to the new Zhibek-Zholu trading complex is set to begin today. However, during a meeting between the mayor and the traders the day before, the vendors rejected the move.

«The City Hall has allocated 502 trading places. Of these, 382 will be provided to entrepreneurs free of charge. There are rumors that traders are being forced to buy them for $10,000, but that is not true. They will only need to pay for land rent and a license,» Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev said earlier.

One of the businesswomen noted that the market currently employs around 1,800 traders, but only about 400 will be provided with free workspaces.

The press service of the City Hall previously announced that starting from July 1, all major markets in Osh would be moved to the new municipal market. This decision was made as part of efforts to regulate trade and improve sanitary conditions in the city.
