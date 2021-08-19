10:40
UNICEF donates healthcare supplies to Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) delivered personal protective equipment worth over 12,000,000 soms to the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan. The organization reported.

According to it, UNICEF provided 8,000 medical masks, 12,500 pairs of nitrile gloves for vaccinators, 20,000 pairs of gynaecological gloves, and 11,350 units of antiseptics for healthcare institutions and medical workers.

UNICEF procured Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) on behalf of the Ministry through its Supply Division based in Copenhagen. The Ministry of Health and Social Development will use these essential supplies to support its ongoing vaccination efforts to respond to the pandemic and protect frontline healthcare workers. In addition, the organization procured 890,000 medical masks to ensure safe vaccination against COVID-19.

«UNICEF is working around the clock to deliver essential supplies globally to respond to COVID-19. It includes the provision of vaccines, syringes, immunization equipment, medicines and personal protective equipment. In close collaboration with the Government of Kyrgyzstan, we are providing these protective supplies to maternities and hospitals so that everyone can be protected,» UNICEF noted.
