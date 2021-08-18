Almaz Mambetov nominated for post of mayor of Osh city

Acting Mayor Almaz Mambetov was nominated for the post of mayor of Osh city. The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

This is the first and only candidate so far.

Almaz Mambetov was recommended for the post by the majority coalition of the Osh City Council. Applications will be accepted until 18.00 today.

The mayoral elections will take place on August 26.

Earlier, Almaz Mambetov was the Chairman of the State Registration Service, and since May 2021 he was the head of the Department of Presidential Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.