WHO does not rule out circulation of delta strain of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

«We assume that delta variant of coronavirus is circulating in Kyrgyzstan as in most countries of the European region,» Nazira Artykova, Head of the WHO Country Office in Kyrgyzstan, said at a press conference today.

According to her, an analysis of the situation on the incidence of COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan showed that the number of new cases decreased by 42.1 percent, the hospitalization rate — by 25 percent, and the number of deaths — by 31 percent over the past week.

«An alpha strain of coronavirus was found in Kyrgyzstan in April, and beta — in June. This is of great concern. In addition, the results of the study of samples sent to Russia in July are awaited. Most likely, the delta strain will be identified,» Nazira Artykova said.

«The rate of vaccination over the past week has decreased by 40.9 percent compared to last week, which is very regrettable. Only vaccination, physical distancing, washing hands, avoiding crowded and enclosed spaces and wearing of masks are the most effective measures to prevent the spread of the disease without quarantining most of the community,» she concluded.