19:38
USD 84.79
EUR 99.57
RUB 1.15
English

Sadyr Japarov invites Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to visit Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov had a telephone conversation with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Press service of the head of state reported.

The parties discussed topical issues on the development of cooperation between the countries in the trade, economic and investment spheres, as well as the situation with the spread of coronavirus infection and joint measures to combat the virus.

Sadyr Japarov stressed the stable level of cooperation between the two states, noting that Kyrgyzstan is interested in an open exchange of views with the UAE and in intensifying dialogue at the highest level. He noted that Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to strengthening economic and investment relations with the UAE, expressing confidence in deepening relations in these areas.

The President invited the Crown Prince to pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan to bring bilateral relations to a new level and strengthen friendly relations between the countries.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan accepted the invitation of Sadyr Japarov and in turn also invited him to visit the UAE.

He said that he would send a government business delegation to Kyrgyzstan in the near future to establish trade and economic ties and get acquainted with investment projects that the Kyrgyz side would demonstrate.
link: https://24.kg/english/204138/
views: 121
Print
Related
UAE donates 54 tons of humanitarian aid to victims in Batken
Sadyr Japarov: Various extremist movements undermined value of Islam
Kyrgyzstanis living in UAE send 15 oxygen concentrators to homeland
Kyrgyzstanis can return to homeland through UAE
At least 122 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from UAE
191 citizens return from United Arab Emirates to Kyrgyzstan
187 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from UAE
177 citizens return to Kyrgyzstan from UAE
Passenger of Dubai – Bishkek flight tests positive for COVID-19
Residents of Issyk-Kul arrived from Dubai to be placed in observation unit
Popular
Kumtor is running at full operating speed Kumtor is running at full operating speed
Environmental activists picket near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek Environmental activists picket near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek
Situation in Afghanistan: Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Kabul works as usual Situation in Afghanistan: Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Kabul works as usual
Kumtor case: Bakyt Baketaev appeals to U.S. Ambassador Kumtor case: Bakyt Baketaev appeals to U.S. Ambassador
16 August, Monday
18:45
Sadyr Japarov invites Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to visit Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov invites Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to visi...
18:38
No Russophobia in Kyrgyzstan: Ruslan Kazakbaev talks with Sergei Lavrov
17:32
Situation in Afghanistan: Taliban seize weapons from civilians in Kabul
17:10
Mass influx of refugees from Afghanistan to Kyrgyzstan not expected
16:43
About 20 Kyrgyzstanis stay at Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Kabul