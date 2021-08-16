Sadyr Japarov invites Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to visit Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov had a telephone conversation with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Press service of the head of state reported.

The parties discussed topical issues on the development of cooperation between the countries in the trade, economic and investment spheres, as well as the situation with the spread of coronavirus infection and joint measures to combat the virus.

Sadyr Japarov stressed the stable level of cooperation between the two states, noting that Kyrgyzstan is interested in an open exchange of views with the UAE and in intensifying dialogue at the highest level. He noted that Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to strengthening economic and investment relations with the UAE, expressing confidence in deepening relations in these areas.

The President invited the Crown Prince to pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan to bring bilateral relations to a new level and strengthen friendly relations between the countries.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan accepted the invitation of Sadyr Japarov and in turn also invited him to visit the UAE.

He said that he would send a government business delegation to Kyrgyzstan in the near future to establish trade and economic ties and get acquainted with investment projects that the Kyrgyz side would demonstrate.