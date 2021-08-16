No Russophobia in Kyrgyzstan: Ruslan Kazakbaev talks with Sergei Lavrov

Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev spoke on the phone with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov. Press service of the Foreign Ministry reported.

The heads of the foreign ministries discussed topical issues on the agenda of Kyrgyz-Russian relations, exchanged views on international and regional issues, taking into account the aggravation of the military-political situation in Afghanistan, as well as the possibility of evacuation of citizens in case of further aggravation of the situation.

They also touched upon the incident in Bishkek, when a drunk man attacked one of the employees of SMagic amusement hall.

Ruslan Kazakbaev said that the Kyrgyz side condemns all cases of aggression based on nationalism. Such actions, which may occur in Kyrgyzstan and in Russia, regardless of persons who committed them, should be assessed accordingly and the necessary measures should be taken.

«Unfortunately, some deputies of the State Duma proposed, as one of the response measures to this incident, to prohibit entry into Russia for persons who allowed themselves such actions. Such statements by some Russian politicians should not affect mutual trips of citizens of the two countries,» the minister said.

He stressed that there is no Russophobia and other forms of aggressive nationalism in Kyrgyzstan, there are no facts of rewriting history, fighting monuments and the Russian language.

The parties expressed their mutual readiness for further cooperation on the eradication of cases of domestic nationalism in order to strengthen friendly relations between Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

A drunk man attacked one of the employees of SMagic amusement hall located in Technopark building in Bishkek. Administrator of the company Timur Dzhunusov informed 24.kg news agency about it earlier. According to him, the client did not like the fact that the employee began to serve him speaking Russian.

Later, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Kyrgyzstan Nikolai Udovichenko and the Permanent Commission on International Cooperation of the Council under the President of the Russian Federation for Development of Civil Society and Human Rights reacted to the incident. They expressed concern and called for strengthening measures to protect compatriots in Kyrgyzstan.

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has already banned the citizen of Kyrgyzstan Ali Alimbaev, who attacked the Russian-speaking girl, from entry into the country for 10 years.