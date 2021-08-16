Investor seeks protection from President of Kyrgyzstan

President of TOOKEN KOREA Co., LTD Lee Kyung Ah asks the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to help resolve a dispute within a criminal case on forgery of documents. Lee Kyung Ah stated at a press conference at 24.kg news agency.

According to her, from December 2012 to 2021, she and her husband invested $ 4 million in Nizhny Chandalash field in Chatkal district of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. However, the documents for the deposit turned out to be fake.

«In 2012, my husband Lee Ju Seok met Ulanbek Toochuev, who offered him to buy a placer gold deposit in Chatkal district and showed documents for the Nizhny Chandalash field with a reserve of 50 kilograms of gold. Believing him, from December 2012 to May 2013, the husband invested $ 1.3 million. It turned out that other persons were the owners of the field, and Toochuev showed us false documents,» Lee Kyung Ah told.

A criminal case was opened on the fact of fraud. Toochuev was put on the wanted list. After the arrest, judge of the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek, Avchi Aliyev, placed him under house arrest.

According to the victim, the case of fraud is now being considered by the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek.

Lee Kyung Ah added that despite the fact that her husband was deceived, in April 2014, investors still decided to buy out the field from the real owners.

We paid a social package to the local population, allocated $ 150,000 for the construction of a bridge, but it was never built. However, the local authorities pilloried us, set local residents against and forbade us to develop the deposit. Lee Kyung Ah

«The former owners of the field — Erkin Israilov and Bulat Ismailov — took advantage of the situation and seized our share. They took possession of 50 percent of our share, and gave another 25 percent to Alexander Kim. Litigation is underway now. My husband, unable to withstand all the hardships, passed away in 2020. They drove us out of the field and hound out of Kyrgyzstan,» Lee Kyung Ah said.

The investor asks President Sadyr Japarov to take control of the case, protect her rights and help return her share in the field.

«I do not need special rights, I want equality, so that my rights are not violated just because I’m a foreigner,» Lee Kyung Ah said.