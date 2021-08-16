15:01
USD 84.79
EUR 99.57
RUB 1.15
English

Afghanistan: Arkady Dubnov about concerns of Central Asian countries

Arkady Dubnov, a well-known political scientist and expert on Central Asia, commented on the situation in Afghanistan.

He also answered the question is there something that Central Asian countries should be worried about.

«We have talked about it many times. The Taliban are not suicides; they will not shoot themselves in the leg. They understand that they will be given an opportunity to rule Afghanistan, to establish their Sharia order as it seems natural to them only if they do not threaten the security of the countries surrounding Afghanistan. There has not been a single case of extremism, terrorism with participation of the Taliban outside Afghanistan for 27 years of the Taliban’s existence,» the political scientist shared his opinion.

The radical Taliban movement, after the announcement of the withdrawal of U.S. troops in the spring of 2021, launched an offensive against the positions of the Afghan army and by August had established control over most of the territory of Afghanistan. The day before, full control over the entire territory of the country was announced. The President Ashraf Ghani stepped down from office.
link: https://24.kg/english/204093/
views: 28
Print
Related
Situation in Afghanistan: Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Kabul works as usual
Russia promises Tajikistan gratuitous arms supplies
Kyrgyzstan ready to receive ethnic Kyrgyz fled from Afghanistan
Kyrgyzstan plans to evacuate Afghan Kyrgyz fled from Taliban
Situation in Afghanistan discussed in С5 + 1 format in Tashkent
Ethnic Kyrgyz-refugees from Afghanistan should be transported to Kyrgyzstan
SCO asks all parties to conflict in Afghanistan to refrain from use of force
Situation in Afghanistan: Kyrgyzstan to interact within CSTO
Veterans-peacekeepers hold rally at Government House in Bishkek
Women's national football team of Kyrgyzstan defeats Afghanistan at CAFA U-20
Popular
Kumtor is running at full operating speed Kumtor is running at full operating speed
Situation in Afghanistan: Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Kabul works as usual Situation in Afghanistan: Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Kabul works as usual
237 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 172,327 in total 237 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 172,327 in total
Mortality rate grows by almost 12 percent over past 6 months in Kyrgyzstan Mortality rate grows by almost 12 percent over past 6 months in Kyrgyzstan
16 August, Monday
14:53
Afghanistan: Arkady Dubnov about concerns of Central Asian countries Afghanistan: Arkady Dubnov about concerns of Central As...
14:35
National Bank resumes exchange of shabby banknotes, sale of gold bars, coins
14:17
Chief of Staff of Bishkek City Hall relieved of post
14:08
Kumtor case: Activists intend to continue picket near U.S. Embassy
11:38
Kumtor case: Bakyt Baketaev appeals to U.S. Ambassador