Delegation of Kyrgyzstan headed by Daniyar Amangeldiev arrives in Kabul

A delegation of Kyrgyzstan headed by Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev arrived in Kabul. TOLOnews reports.

Photo TOLOnews. Delegation of Kyrgyzstan headed by Daniyar Amangeldiev arrived in Kabul

As noted, Daniyar Amangeldiev arrived in Afghanistan to expand commerce, facilitate transit, and address issues between the two nations.

«We have come to discuss many important topics in the commercial and other fields. The topics are big, we will have conversations, for example, commercial and transit topics in all different sectors. As you can see, businesspeople and the private sector have come to develop trade and economic relations between the two countries,» the media outlet cited the minister as saying.

Nooruddin Azizi, acting Minister of Commerce and Industry of Afghanistan, said during a meeting with the delegation from Kyrgyzstan that Kabul wants to have transit through Central Asian countries, especially Kyrgyzstan, at lower costs.

He also added that the parties will discuss the solution to the challenges of obtaining visas for businesspeople and reducing the cost of transferring goods.

«Whenever transited goods crosses our soil and goes to the south of the Asia, we are cooperating with them and will cooperate with them in their programs... One of our agendas is to talk about issues in detail and reduce the costs,» Nooruddin Azizi said.

The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) said that the arrival of such delegations to Kabul is important in improving trade relations between Afghanistan and the countries of the region.