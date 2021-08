Policeman beat his wife in Kara-Suu district, Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. Police department of the region confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

A 28-year-old woman turned to the police. She told that her husband beat her up.

«The fact was registered, pre-trial proceedings have been started. A forensic medical examination of the victim was appointed. An official investigation is underway,» the Department of Internal Affairs reported.