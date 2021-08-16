Environmental activists picket near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek

Environmental activists are picketing near the U.S. Embassy in Bishkek. According to the leader of Save the Tien Shan movement Kanyshai Ryspekova, in this way they want to draw the attention of the world community to the situation around the Kumtor mine.

«The trial on the claim of Centerra Gold against Kyrgyzstan will begin on August 17 in New York city. We gathered here to support our country. There have been many environmental and tax violations on the part of Centerra Gold over the past 20 years. Glaciers have been destroyed due to waste rock storage. We believe that the company’s claim against our state is unfair. We will publish photo and video materials of the consequences of Centerra’s work in Kyrgyzstan on social media. We want to draw the attention of the world community to the situation,» she said.

On May 16, Centerra Gold Inc. initiated arbitration proceedings against the government of Kyrgyzstan — after adoption of the law allowing external management at the Kumtor mine.

Later, Centerra Gold Inc. — Kumtor Gold Company and Kumtor Operating Company applied to the District Court for the Southern District of New York. On July 7, Centerra Gold Inc. filed claims against Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC — Centerra’s largest shareholder.