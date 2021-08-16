10:24
Situation in Afghanistan: Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Kabul works as usual

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan is closely monitoring the developments, as well as hourly changes in the military-political situation in Afghanistan, the ministry’s press service reports.

According to it, the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the city of Kabul continues to work as usual. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic and diplomats are in constant contact with the citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic temporarily staying in Afghanistan, and are making every effort to ensure their safety, as well as evacuation to their homeland.

The Taliban announced full control over the entire territory of Afghanistan. The President Ashraf Ghani has already announced that he will leave office. A delegation of the radical movement held talks at the presidential palace in Kabul. It is known that an interim government will be created. It may be headed by the former chief of the Interior Ministry of Afghanistan Ali Ahmad Jalali. The head of the political office of the Taliban in Qatar, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, will become the leader of the country, media report.
