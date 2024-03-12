15:06
Embassies of Kyrgyzstan abroad receive new flags of country

Kyrgyzstan’s embassies abroad have started receiving updated national flags.

The solemn flag hoisting ceremony took place the day before at the diplomatic mission of the Kyrgyz Republic in Ukraine. Honorary Consuls in Kharkov Vadim Tumonyan and in Vinnytsia Alla Landar, Director of the Children’s National Library of Ukraine Alla Gordienko participated in it.

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Ukraine Idris Kadyrkulov told 24.kg news agency that an employee of the diplomatic mission brought the flag from Bishkek at the end of last week.

«We were probably among the last to receive the flag. As you know, no airplanes have been flying to Kyiv since the beginning of the war, so our employee delivered the flag himself. He went to Bishkek for it,» he explained.

According to him, now, according to the requirements of the law, all internal documents of the embassy, official forms will be with the image of the new flag. The flag will also be replaced on the table flagpoles and in the building itself.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs undertook all the costs of providing foreign missions of the Kyrgyz Republic abroad with new flags.

On December 22, 2023, the President signed the law on the new flag of Kyrgyzstan. The document was adopted in order to improve one of the main state symbols of the Kyrgyz Republic — the flag of the country.

The law also stipulates that all types of official documents with the image of the state flag are valid until the expiration of their validity period, and license plates of motor vehicles and vehicle registration certificates with the image of the state flag are valid until the relevant authority makes a decision to replace them.
