Several men rape girl with disability for year in Talas region

A minor resident of Bakai-Ata district suffering from mental retardation recently gave birth to a child in a maternity hospital in Bishkek. According to the victim’s mother, the girl had been raped by fellow villagers for a year.

As the representative of the Ombudsman in Talas region Zhakshygul Uzakbaeva told 24.kg news agency, the woman applied to the Institute of Ombudsman with a statement about the inaction of the police.

«The resident of Bakai-Ata district said that her daughter, 17, suffers from mental retardation. The girl had been sexually abused for a year by her fellow villagers. She said that she had written a statement to the Bakai-Ata District Department of Internal Affairs and that an investigation was conducted, but, as she believes, the investigative measures were not carried out at the proper level and there are no results,» Zhakshygul Uzakbaeva said.

The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Talas region told 24.kg news agency that they received the materials on June 8. They are registered in the electronic information log of the Internal Affairs Department of Pervomaisky district of Bishkek.

According to the materials, a resident of Bakai-Ata district, 17, was admitted to the National Center for Maternity and Childhood Welfare (maternity hospital No. 6) of Bishkek. She was 37 weeks pregnant and gave birth to a baby.

The fact was registered under the article 164 «Sexual actions with a person under 16» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

A forensic medical examination was appointed, work is underway to identify father of the newborn.