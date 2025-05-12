Bolot Ibragimov removed from Vice Speaker position in Bishkek City Council

Deputies of the Bishkek City Council have voted to remove Bolot Ibragimov from his post as Vice Speaker. Reports from the latest council session say.

A total of 31 deputies voted for his dismissal.

He himself posted on his account: «Today is another session. I am at the Bishkek City Hall. It is 10 a.m. The session was scheduled for 9 a.m. I came here to proudly accept this fact. But as you can see, not a single deputy is here. The session did not even start on time today. In general, it has never started on time. But I am waiting for you, come, remove me from my post, and we need to continue working.»