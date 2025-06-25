22:48
Deputy Chairman of Bishkek City Council elected

At a regular session of Bishkek City Council, Elmir Dosaliev (Emgek faction) was elected a new Deputy Chairman on a voluntary basis by secret ballot today, June 25.

30 people voted for, 15 voted against. Three ballots were declared invalid.

A total of 48 ballots were issued, three deputies were absent, their ballots were cancelled.

Elmir Dosaliev, born in 1984, is a deputy of the 27th, 28th and 29th convocations of the Bishkek City Council, deputy leader of Emgek faction.

He has higher education:

2024 — Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration;

2015 — Kyrgyz National University named after Zhusup Balasagyn, specialization — jurisprudence, civil law.

The former vice-speaker of the Bishkek City Council Bolot Ibragimov resigned from his position in May 2025.
link: https://24.kg/english/334185/
views: 127
