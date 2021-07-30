Parliament adopts draft law on Cabinet of Ministers

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopted a bill on the Cabinet of Ministers.

At least 80 MPs voted for it, 9 — against.

At first, the deputies demanded to remove this document from the agenda, as well as the draft laws on Local Self-Government and on State Administration. After meeting with the president, they agreed to support the concept of the draft law.

According to the document, a member of the Cabinet of Ministers cannot be prosecuted for organizing the work of the body entrusted to him or her and ensuring the fulfillment of the powers entrusted, for judgments expressed in connection with the performance of duties or for decisions taken by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Bringing a member of the Cabinet of Ministers to criminal liability on other grounds is allowed with the consent of the head of state.

At the same time, a member of the Cabinet of Ministers who has state awards cannot be held in custody, with the exception of house arrest, during the investigation (pre-trial proceedings).

A member of the Cabinet of Ministers receives a monetary remuneration for his or her service activity at the expense of the republican budget and is provided with a social package, the list of which is established by the Cabinet itself. The social package includes mandatory medical insurance.

The head of the Cabinet is endowed with the right to legislative initiative.

Parliament also passed the draft laws on Local Self-Government and State Administration in the first reading.