Parliamentary elections postponed to November in Kyrgyzstan

Election of deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan is postponed to November. It became known at a meeting of the Parliament today.

During discussion of a bill, deputy Marlen Mamataliev asked if the date of the voting could change due to the amendments to the constitutional law on the election of the president and parliament members.

«They said that parliamentary elections would be held on October 31. You say it will take a month to install the software. Does this mean that the elections are postponed to November?» he asked.

The head of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Nurzhan Shaildabekova answered in the affirmative.

Earlier, the CEC announced that they would have time to prepare by October 31. However, the day before, after Sadyr Japarov’s meeting with the deputies, it became known that the rules had changed again: a decision was made to introduce preferential voting.