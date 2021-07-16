16:14
USD 84.76
EUR 100.44
RUB 1.14
English

Parliamentary elections to take place on October 31 in Kyrgyzstan

The new law on election of deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan states that a party or candidate withdrawn due to gross violations that influenced expression of the will of the people will no longer be allowed to participate in the next election campaign.

It is specified that the Central Election Commission recognizes the election results as invalid, including if the voting results of more than one third of the voters from the total number of people, who came to the polling stations, are canceled.

The voting day in the parliamentary elections is changed from the first Sunday to the last Sunday of the month in which the constitutional term for which the current parliament was elected expires.

Thus, the parliamentary elections will take place on October 31.
link: https://24.kg/english/201404/
views: 92
Print
Related
Parliamentary elections could be held on October 31 in Kyrgyzstan
Parliamentary elections to take place in autumn in Kyrgyzstan
CEC calculates cost of parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan
Reforma party to appeal to Parliament, Government to return election deposit
CEC to start preparations for parliamentary elections after referendum
Parliamentary elections to be set after referendum on new Constitution
Japarov: Parliamentary elections will be held in May in Kyrgyzstan
Ruslan Kazakbaev: Elections will influence independence of Kyrgyzstan
Presidential elections: Voters to be able to vote at place of residence only
Government of Kyrgyzstan plans to spend over 600 million soms on elections
Popular
List of countries whose citizens can come to Kyrgyzstan by land to be expanded List of countries whose citizens can come to Kyrgyzstan by land to be expanded
COVID-19 vaccination: List of temporary vaccination centers in Bishkek COVID-19 vaccination: List of temporary vaccination centers in Bishkek
Chinese Embassy comments on requirement to vaccinate 70 percent of Kyrgyzstanis Chinese Embassy comments on requirement to vaccinate 70 percent of Kyrgyzstanis
AstraZeneca vaccine, batch of Sinopharm to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in August AstraZeneca vaccine, batch of Sinopharm to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in August
16 July, Friday
15:40
75-year-old woman dies after falling from 3rd floor onto the roof of store 75-year-old woman dies after falling from 3rd floor ont...
15:25
Parliamentary elections to take place on October 31 in Kyrgyzstan
15:11
COVID-19: Chinese vaccine cost Kyrgyzstan less than Sputnik V
14:41
29 houses left without hot water in Dzhal microdistrict in Bishkek
14:27
Militant planning to commit terrorist attack detained in Kyrgyzstan