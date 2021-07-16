Parliamentary elections to take place on October 31 in Kyrgyzstan

The new law on election of deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan states that a party or candidate withdrawn due to gross violations that influenced expression of the will of the people will no longer be allowed to participate in the next election campaign.

It is specified that the Central Election Commission recognizes the election results as invalid, including if the voting results of more than one third of the voters from the total number of people, who came to the polling stations, are canceled.

The voting day in the parliamentary elections is changed from the first Sunday to the last Sunday of the month in which the constitutional term for which the current parliament was elected expires.

Thus, the parliamentary elections will take place on October 31.