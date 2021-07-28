16:02
President Sadyr Japarov urges Kyrgyzstanis to get vaccinated

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov addressed Kyrgyzstanis and asked to get vaccinated. He posted the address on his Instagram account.

According to the head of state, almost all patients with COVID-19 admitted to hospitals recently are those who have not been vaccinated.

«It is a heavy burden for budget of our country, which is already under heavy pressure. In the near future, Kyrgyzstan will receive an additional batch of vaccines worth $ 20 million. In addition, about $ 1,000 is spent on treatment of one patient for 14 days. Not receiving the vaccine, you harm yourself, your family and the whole republic. In this regard, dear Kyrgyzstanis, a big request — get immunized!» he wrote.

The president got vaccinated on July 23. Sadyr Japarov chose a vaccination center in one of the shopping malls in Bishkek.
