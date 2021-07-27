Kazakhstan donates 25,000 doses of QazVac vaccine to Kyrgyzstan

Kazakhstan sent 25,000 doses of QazVac vaccine to Kyrgyzstan as humanitarian aid. The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Bishkek reported.

The vaccine handover ceremony will take place on July 28 at Kordai — Ak-Zhol checkpoint. QazVac was developed by the Scientific Research Institute of Biological Safety Problems of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan and has been used since the beginning of 2021 for vaccination of Kazakhstanis along with other vaccines developed by Russian and Chinese specialists.

«Clinical trials and the practice of its use in Kazakhstan have shown the safety of the QazVac vaccine and its effectiveness (over 90 percent) in preventing infection with coronavirus and its severe forms,» ​​the statement says.

The QazVac is recommended for vaccination of persons aged 18 and over and is administered intramuscularly in two stages. The recommended interval between doses is 21 days.