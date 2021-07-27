President receives Deputy Chairman of Security Council Taalatbek Masadykov

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Taalatbek Masadykov. Press service of the head of state reported.

The meeting was also attended by the head of the Presidential Executive Office Suyunbek Kasmambetov, Secretary of the Security Council Marat Imankulov and his deputies.

Sadyr Japarov noted that the appointment of Taalatbek Masadykov to such a responsible position is due to his competence in matters of foreign policy, regional security and is done to strengthen the role of the Security Council and increase the effectiveness of this body.

The President drew attention to the fact that one of the main tasks of the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council will be to formulate proposals for determining the main directions of foreign policy in the field of ensuring national security, protection of national interests, forecasting, analyzing and assessing challenges and threats to national security, developing measures aimed at their prevention and neutralization.

At the same time, he noted the importance of ensuring an effective organization of interaction between the Security Council and state bodies, local self-government bodies, public associations, international and other organizations.

Sadyr Japarov stressed that Kyrgyzstan supports expansion of equal and multilateral cooperation aimed at reducing global tensions and strengthening international security.

In turn, Taalatbek Masadykov said that the issues of national security of the country are very relevant, taking into account the situation in the Central Asian region as a whole. He emphasized that he was ready to maximally use all his knowledge and many years of international experience in matters of regional security in his work.

Addressing his colleagues, Taalatbek Masadykov noted that he was ready for open cooperation and effective work for the development of the country and the well-being of its citizens.