Schoolchildren from Kyrgyzstan win medals at International Olympiads

Schoolchildren from Kyrgyzstan won bronze medals at International Olympiads in Informatics and Biology. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

The minister Bolotbek Kupeshev presented medals and prizes to the winners yesterday.

«The 33rd International Olympiad in Informatics among schoolchildren around the world was held in Singapore in an online format from June 19 to June 25. At least 355 students from 88 countries participated in it. The team of Kyrgyzstan was represented by four students of Sapat international educational institution. Daniyar Beishekeev, 10th grade student of Naryn Lyceum named after M. Subakozhoev, 11th grade students of Bishkek Lyceum named after Chingiz Aitmatov Islam Davletov and Artur Aidarov, 9th grade student of Jalal-Abad Lyceum named after Kurmanbek baatyr Tengiz Bekkoenov won bronze medals,» the ministry informed.

Kyrgyzstanis also took part in the International Olympiad in Biology, organized by Lisbon (Portugal) from July 19 to July 22. Baktynur Azhybaev, a student of the Jalal-Abad Lyceum named after Kurmanbek Baatyr, won a bronze medal.
