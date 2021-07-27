16:46
USD 84.41
EUR 99.52
RUB 1.14
English

Smog in Bishkek: City boiler facilities to be switched to gas

Switching one boiler house to gas will, on average, reduces harmful emissions by 25 tonnes per year. Acting mayor of Bishkek, Baktybek Kudaibergenov, announced at a press conference.

According to him, 23 boiler houses of Bishkekteploenergo communal enterprise are already running on gas. It is planned to switch the rest to more environmentally friendly fuel.

«Flat solar collectors are installed at boiler houses Orto-Sai and Rotor. This approach has proven itself well; with the installation of solar panels, emissions of harmful substances decreased by 30.27 tonnes, and switch of only one boiler house to gas allowed to reduce emissions by 25 tonnes per year,» Baktybek Kudaibergenov said.

He admitted that the condition of the Bishkek landfill is also a huge problem.

«Construction of a new sanitary landfill has begun, and work has been resumed on closure and reclamation of the old landfill. As for the construction of a waste recycling plant, we have sent a request to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to approve a one-stage tender and develop a new tender proposal,» the acting mayor said.

The project is financed at the expense of an EBRD loan and EU grants, the volume of investments is €22 million, including a loan of €11 million and grants totaling €11 million.
link: https://24.kg/english/202280/
views: 126
Print
Related
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days
Energy Ministry intends to buy gas from Turkmenistan to reduce its price
Government prepares negotiating positions on payments for gas in rubles
Each Bishkek resident "smoked" 200 cigarettes in December due to smog
DW: Bishkek suffers record winter smog
Balbak Tulobaev: Bishkek HPP should be urgently switched to gas
Parliament deputies propose to revise agreement with Gazprom
Smog over Bishkek appears after modernization of HPP
Osh city to have no gas for two days
Mayor of Bishkek: HPP and private sector are the main reasons for smog
Popular
List of professions requiring vaccination in Kyrgyzstan List of professions requiring vaccination in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis criticized for marching without masks at Olympics opening ceremony Kyrgyzstanis criticized for marching without masks at Olympics opening ceremony
Human rights activists demand investigation into Azimzhan Askarov's death Human rights activists demand investigation into Azimzhan Askarov's death
AstraZeneca vaccine to be available in regions of Kyrgyzstan from next week AstraZeneca vaccine to be available in regions of Kyrgyzstan from next week
27 July, Tuesday
16:39
Judges of local courts of Kyrgyzstan appointed Judges of local courts of Kyrgyzstan appointed
16:30
House burns down due to electrical short circuit in Isfana
16:22
Schoolchildren from Kyrgyzstan win medals at International Olympiads
16:04
Kumtor case: Asylbek Jeenbekov remanded in custody
16:00
Bishkek City Hall plans to take $ 33 million loan for purchase of buses