Smog in Bishkek: City boiler facilities to be switched to gas

Switching one boiler house to gas will, on average, reduces harmful emissions by 25 tonnes per year. Acting mayor of Bishkek, Baktybek Kudaibergenov, announced at a press conference.

According to him, 23 boiler houses of Bishkekteploenergo communal enterprise are already running on gas. It is planned to switch the rest to more environmentally friendly fuel.

«Flat solar collectors are installed at boiler houses Orto-Sai and Rotor. This approach has proven itself well; with the installation of solar panels, emissions of harmful substances decreased by 30.27 tonnes, and switch of only one boiler house to gas allowed to reduce emissions by 25 tonnes per year,» Baktybek Kudaibergenov said.

He admitted that the condition of the Bishkek landfill is also a huge problem.

«Construction of a new sanitary landfill has begun, and work has been resumed on closure and reclamation of the old landfill. As for the construction of a waste recycling plant, we have sent a request to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to approve a one-stage tender and develop a new tender proposal,» the acting mayor said.

The project is financed at the expense of an EBRD loan and EU grants, the volume of investments is €22 million, including a loan of €11 million and grants totaling €11 million.