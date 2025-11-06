Smog covers central part of Bishkek and northern residential areas

Dense smog was again registered in Bishkek on Tuesday morning. Smog blanketed the central part of the city and private homes in the north of the capital. Footage captured by 24.kg news agency journalists clearly shows the city shrouded in a gray haze.

According to experts, the deterioration in air quality is linked to the start of the heating season, as many private homes use coal for heating. Weak winds prevent the polluted air from rising and dispersing.

The thickest layer of smog has been observed in densely built-up areas and along major roads.

Meteorologists warn that if current weather conditions persist, the smog could remain until the evening. Health officials advise people with chronic respiratory conditions, children, and the elderly to avoid prolonged outdoor activities.