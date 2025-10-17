14:05
Part of Bishkek to have no gas for several days

Due to work on a medium-pressure gas pipeline, one district of the capital will be left without gas from October 20 to October 24, Bishkekgaz reported.

According to the company, gas supply will be temporarily suspended in the following area:

  • Tokombaev, Maldybaev, Akhunbaev, Azhibek Baatyr, Tynaliev, Masaliev, Sadyrbaev Streets and Manas Aiyly, as well as in Archa-Beshik, Kyrgyzstan-1, and Yntymak residential areas.

Bishkekgaz apologizes for the inconvenience and asks consumers to switch to alternative energy sources during the outage.
