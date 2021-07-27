200 new buses to start serving routes in Bishkek by Independence Day

At least 200 new Uzbek-made ISUZU buses will expectedly start serving the routes in Bishkek by Independence Day. Acting head of the city, Baktybek Kudaibergenov, announced at a press conference in the capital.

"50 Uzbek-made ISUZU buses started working in June. Within the framework of the contract, which was concluded with this company, the supply of buses continues. About 40 more vehicles have arrived. By August 31, we plan to put in operation 200 buses. Delivery of 1,000 gas-powered vehicles is expected by 2023,” he said.

According to the acting mayor, it is planned to supply 350 buses next year, including larger ones with ramps for PWDs.

"We have promising projects with international donors. Project "Improvement of system of municipal public transport in Bishkek” is planned with EBRD. Under the project, we plan to purchase buses running on compressed natural gas and repair the bus fleet,” he said.

Implementation of the project "Electrification of urban transport" is planned through ADB. It is divided into two phases: purchase of electric buses and working out the issue of a municipal taxi. Within the framework of the project, it is planned to purchase more than 120 electric buses and charging infrastructure.