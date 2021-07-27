13:43
Lack of irrigation water: Farmers wait for help from Sadyr Japarov

Agricultural producers in Chui region are waiting for help from the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov in resolving the irrigation water issue.

The farmers gathered today near At-Bashi water canal in Dzhany-Dzher rural area. «Officials of the State Agency for Water Resources have arrived. We made an appeal to the president. We hope he will influence the situation,» one of the farmers Hasan Isaev told 24.kg news agency.

«After yesterday’s appeal to the head of the district, the water level in At-Bashi canal began to gradually increase. But this volume is enough only for one rural area, and we have three of them. There is very little water,» he added.

Due to the lack of water and drought, agricultural producers faced serious problems. According to officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, harvests of all types of crops are expected to decline by 25 percent this year.
