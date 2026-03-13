12:04
USD 87.45
EUR 100.98
RUB 1.10
English

Irrigation water to be charged by cubic meter instead of hectare in Kyrgyzstan

The payment system for irrigation water will be changed in Kyrgyzstan — charges will now be based on the actual volume consumed (per cubic meter) rather than per hectare of land. Approved tariffs for 2026 were reported to 24.kg news agency by Nurlan Tynaliev, Deputy Director of the Water Resources Service at the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry.

The new tariffs for 2026 are:

  • 15 tyiyns per cubic meter during the vegetation period (active irrigation);
  • 5 tyiyns per cubic meter during the non-vegetation period.

In 2025, farmers paid a fixed amount of 500 soms per hectare. However, this system caused dissatisfaction and inconvenience among agricultural producers, prompting the change in pricing policy.

Nurlan Tynaliev noted that the new tariffs remain socially oriented. The actual cost of one cubic meter of irrigation water is 87 tyiyns, but the government does not plan to raise prices to this level due to the current socio-economic situation.

Regarding seasonal forecasts, the Hydrometeorological Service will provide an exact report in April. Meanwhile, representatives of the Ministry have stated in parliament that the country may face water shortages this year.
link: https://24.kg/english/365831/
views: 97
Print
Related
Digital water accounting: System to be implemented throughout Kyrgyzstan in 2026
Water shortage expected: Ministry urges farmers to save irrigation water
Lack of irrigation water: Creation of artificial glaciers discussed in Bishkek
Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan agree on water supply for Zhambyl region
Emergency situation declared in Jambyl region of Kazakhstan due to lack of water
Kyrgyzstan stops supply of irrigation water to Zhambyl region of Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan does not plan to increase irrigation water tariffs
Lack of irrigation water: Farmers hold rally in Bishkek
Lack of irrigation water: Sadyr Japarov reprimands three officials
Irrigation problems: Farmers of Chui region hold another rally
Popular
Kyrgyzstan introduces international standards in pharmaceutical industry Kyrgyzstan introduces international standards in pharmaceutical industry
Sharp temperature drop expected in Kyrgyzstan Sharp temperature drop expected in Kyrgyzstan
Senior extremist figure detained in Kyrgyzstan Senior extremist figure detained in Kyrgyzstan
Ban on livestock exports from Kyrgyzstan extended for six months Ban on livestock exports from Kyrgyzstan extended for six months
13 March, Friday
11:59
State enterprise Tulpar begins assembly of ambulances State enterprise Tulpar begins assembly of ambulances
11:45
Irrigation water to be charged by cubic meter instead of hectare in Kyrgyzstan
11:32
Kyrgyzstan faces shortage of 2,000 family doctors
11:25
Fuel truck and Hyundai Sonata collide in Karakol city
11:21
Activists taken for questioning ahead of rally in defense of freedom of assembly