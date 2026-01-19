Digital water accounting: System to be implemented throughout Kyrgyzstan in 2026

Kyrgyzstan has completed the development of an automated information system, the Unified Water Information System (AIS UWIS). The project was implemented as part of the ministry’s digital transformation, the Water Resources Service under the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry reported.

According to the service, the new platform is designed for comprehensive management of irrigation water. It integrates data on water users, irrigation networks, and hydraulic structures into a single digital environment. The system enables automated water supply planning, accurate monitoring of water consumption, and analysis of water quality indicators.

The AIS UWIS is based on geographic information technologies, which allow for the management of spatial data on surface water resources and irrigated areas, with detailed breakdowns by specific agricultural crops, the agency noted.

The system is scheduled to be launched into full-scale operation nationwide in early 2026. Going forward, developers plan to expand the platform’s functionality by introducing automated public services and dedicated digital services for farmers and water users, the ministry added.