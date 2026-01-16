Water shortage expected: Ministry urges farmers to save irrigation water

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan has warned of a potential shortage of irrigation water during the 2026 growing season.

According to the ministry, climate change and reduced rainfall could lead to water scarcity in several regions of the country. Farmers are therefore advised to take measures in advance to use water resources efficiently.

Specifically, the ministry recommends adopting water-saving technologies such as drip and sprinkler irrigation, cultivating crops with low water requirements, and using drought-resistant seed varieties.

The ministry emphasized that during the irrigation period, water distribution will be carried out fairly and in a balanced manner. Farmers seeking additional information are asked to contact their local agricultural authorities.