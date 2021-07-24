10:54
Entry into Russia from EAEU possible with Travel without COVID-19 app only

Russia has obliged the citizens of the Eurasian Economic Union to use the application Travel without COVID-19 for entry into the country from July 25. Decree of the government of the Russian Federation says.

From September 1, this requirement will become mandatory for citizens of Azerbaijan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan who decide to come to Russia.

An exception will be made for persons who enter Russia from the EAEU countries in transit or with a short stopover. At the same time, they will also have to have a certificate with negative results of the PCR test.

«Laboratories that meet Russian standards have been accredited. Based on their data, we can be sure that the risks of import of coronavirus will be minimized,» Vladimir Chulanov, chief external expert of the Ministry of Health for infectious diseases told.

Deputy Director of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Gorelov noted the convenience of the application.

«It is necessary to indicate the country of departure and use the proposed list of laboratories or independently choose one of them on the map,» the expert explained.
