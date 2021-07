The President of Kyrgyzstan got vaccinated today. Sadyr Japarov chose a vaccination center in one of the shopping malls in Bishkek.

Together with his father, his son Rustam decided to protect himself from the coronavirus. He came to the mobile vaccination center together with Sadyr Japarov.

It is known that the entire family of the president had COVID-19 earlier. All of them were vaccinated with the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine.

The First Lady of the country Aigul Japarova got vaccinated before her husband and son, the press service of the head of state reported.