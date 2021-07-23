Bill on special status of Batken region adopted in three readings

Bill on the special status of Batken region was adopted at a meeting of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan in three readings.

It is planned that after granting a special status to the region, a special regime for state procurement of goods will be introduced and benefits for the provision of state and municipal services to the population of Batken region will be offered.

Within the framework of this bill, it is planned to strengthen the powers of the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in Batken region: