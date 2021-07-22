19:00
Zharasul Abduraimov appointed Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance

Zharasul Abduraimov was appointed a Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance of Kyrgyzstan and relieved of his previous post. Press service of the Government reported.

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulukbek Maripov signed the corresponding order. It is noted that the decision was made taking into account the extensive experience of Zharasul Abduraimov in the industrial sector. Previously, he headed a number of industrial facilities.

Zharasul Abduraimov has been the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Osh region since October 2020. He worked for the Asian Development Bank. He is economist by profession.
