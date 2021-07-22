Vaccination against COVID-19: No serious adverse reactions registered

Serious adverse reactions after vaccination have not been registered in Kyrgyzstan. Zhyldyz Zhumagulova, head of the pharmacovigilance sector of the Department of Medicines and Medical Devices of the Ministry of Health and Social Development, said at a briefing.

According to her, the department is monitoring side effects after immunization against COVID-19.

«Those who received the vaccine feel satisfactory. All side effects are mild and disappear within 1-2 days. Most often it is weakness, headache, pain at the injection site, chills, fever. In individual cases, it is nausea, increased blood pressure, fear, muscle pain, runny nose, cough, sore throat,» she said.

Zhyldyz Zhumagulova added that it is possible to report on the side effects after vaccination using Vaccination kg mobile application or by calling the hotline of the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis 08008002626.